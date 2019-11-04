Scarborough man, 56, charged after complaints of anti-social behaviour during Royal British Legion parade

A 56-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence.

North Yorkshire Police arrested the man from Scarborough following reports of "people being abusive during a military parade".

He will appear in court later this month.

A 29-year-old Scarborough man has been released while under investigation to allow for further police enquiries.

The force received a complaint surrounding anti-social behaviour on Westborough on Sunday morning during the Royal British Legion parade. The two men were subsequently arrested after officers investigated the reports.