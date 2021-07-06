Scarborough man escapes prison after threats to kill ex-girlfriend's dad

Sean Naylor, who lives on Franklin Street, was found guilty of harassing his ex-partner after their relationship ended.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg told York Crown Court how 35-year-old Naylor felt that his ex-partner’s father looked at him the wrong way on a street, before calling his ex to make the threats to "chop him up" and "put him through the letterbox" on August 20 last year.

Naylor made further phone calls to his ex-partner, claiming he was outside her father’s house and that he would kill her dad.

York Crown Court.

He put another man on the phone, who he claimed to be a taxi driver, to back up the fact that he was at his ex-girlfriend’s father’s house.

The court heard that Naylor continued to harass and intimidate his ex-girlfriend.

On August 22, 2020, he phoned her to say that he knew her parents were in Liverpool.

His ex-partner became frightened because her parents had only told her and her brother that they were going away.

On August 26 2020, Naylor made this chilling threat on the phone: "I’ve sent a picture of your mum and dad to people in Birmingham.

"It’s only a matter of time. Tick tock, tick tock".

Naylor’s ex-girlfriend was petrified for her parents’ safety and stayed with them at their house on their return from Liverpool.

She rang the police who arrested Naylor and searched his house, where they found a small amount of cannabis.

Defending Naylor, barrister Laura Addy told the court that her client looked after his son after the child’s mother could no longer care for him.

Naylor had also been diagnosed as schizophrenic and has a personality disorder.

His barrister told the court he was in the midst of a mental breakdown, brought on by his grandfather dying of Covid, when he made the threatening calls.

His grandmother had died in 2019.

Laura Addy said: "His grandparents were essentially his parents. He lost them both in the blink of an eye".

Sentencing Naylor for harassment and possession of a class B drug, Judge Dafydd Enoch told Naylor: "I’ve listened and I’m persuaded.

"You made the most vile threats.

"You can understand why your former partner now lives in fear of you.

"But I was extremely moved by events - you have taken on the care of your son.

"I could send you to prison for nine months, you’d be out in four-and-a-half) and your relationship with your child would suffer".

Sentencing Naylor to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, Judge Enoch also imposed a 30-day rehabilitation requirement and a five-year restraining order prohibiting Naylor from contacting his ex-girlfriend.

He told Naylor: "One step out of line, one visit to the road where she lives and you’ll be in jail.

"It will all go down the swanny if you don’t comply.