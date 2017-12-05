Scarborough man jailed and given ten year restraining order for domestic attack

A man has been jailed in North Yorkshire for attacking a woman in her own home.

Michael James Saunderson from Brompton-by-Sawdon has been given a nine-month prison sentence and a ten-year restraining order, after subjecting a 49-year-old woman to a prolonged and brutal attack, which left her with head injuries.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at York Crown Court on Monday and was jailed for nine months and banned from entering certain roads in Sherburn, Malton for a decade.

The court heard that on the evening of Wednesday Ju ly 19, Saunderson went to the home of his victim, where she lived with her 14-year-old son. and attacked her in front of her son, grabbing her by the hair and hitting her head onto the floor, causing head injuries which required hospital treatment.

The victim reported it to police and Saunderson was arrested within hours, charged and remanded into custody until the trial took place.

After yesterday's hearing DC David Adams of North Yorkshire Police said: “I welcome the sentence passed against Saunderson. Despite showing no remorse throughout the investigation, he knew all along that he was culpable of a crime and that his behaviour that evening was nothing else but criminal. He targeted and intentionally attacked a vulnerable victim in her own home, with her son in the property.

“There was no other reason that he went to the address of the victim that night, other than to carry out a seriously violent and targeted attack on her in her own home, with her son present. The victim’s son heard everything that Saunderson subjected his mother to and saw her substantial injuries, which no child should ever have to witness. This incident will stay with them both and their wider family for the rest of their lives and they will never forget what happened, but I hope that they can move on from this horrific incident and hopefully be happier in their lives, knowing that Saunderson will not be able to come anywhere near them.

“The victim in this case was very brave and spoke out. I’d like to thank her for her bravery and hope this case encourages other victims of domestic abuse to come forward and contact the police. You do have a voice, so please speak out - police will be there to listen and to help you. Domestic abuse of any kind will not be tolerated by North Yorkshire Police. We will support victims and offenders will be arrested and brought to justice, as in this case.”