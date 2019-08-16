Scarborough man jailed for vicious attack on woman at a York hotel

A Scarborough man has been given a 20-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to a vicious attack on a woman, which left her with serious abdominal injuries.

Mark David Simmons, of Prospect Park, appeared at York Crown Court today (Friday August 16) and was handed an 18-month prison sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm and given a further two months for assaulting the woman.

A seven-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim or her family, was also imposed on him.

The 35-year-old launched his attack on his victim at a hotel in York city centre in the early hours of Saturday August 4, 2018.

Hotel security staff had found the woman distressed, with visible injuries and complaining of chronic pain in her stomach.

She was taken to York District Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured bladder, a result of Simmons kicking her in the abdomen.

Speaking about the case and the sentence handed to Simmons, Detective Constable Tracey Brewster of Scarborough CID said: “Firstly I would like to acknowledge the bravery and integrity of the victim throughout the whole investigation and criminal justice process.

"She was exposed to a horrific level of violence and will forever carry the physical and mental scars Simmons inflicted upon her. I can only hope that the sentence handed to Simmons today allows her and her family to move on to more positive times.

“The violence Simmons unleashed on her was shocking. He kicked her, punched and slapped her – leaving her with injuries that required immediate emergency surgery. Not only that, throughout the court process Simmons maintained a not guilty plea, only changing his plea at the last minute.

“I hope this result sends a clear message out to both victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse. To victims, I hope it gives confidence and reassurance to come forward to police and make a report. To perpetrators of violence, be assured we will do everything in our power to ensure you are put before the courts and justice is served.”