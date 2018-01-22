Scarborough man on abduction and firearm charges

A Scarborough man has appeared in court accused of trying to kidnap two teenage girls and possessing illegal firearms.

Michael Anthony Robertshaw, 40, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court today charged with two counts of attempted child abduction in Scarborough and four counts of unlawfully possessing firearms including three air rifles and a handgun.

The child-abduction charges relate to separate alleged incidents on January 17 and 18.

The Crown Prosecution Services (CPS) alleges that Robertshaw approached the girls in his car during the early evening and tried to abduct them.

During the short hearing, Robertshaw spoke to confirm his name, age and address and indicated through his lawyer Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks that he would deny all the allegations.

Prosecutor Martin Butterworth said the two girls, who are both under 16 years of age, were walking home when they were approached by Robertshaw who allegedly asked them to get in his car.

Police were informed and arrested Robertshaw two days later at his home in Belle Vue Parade.

The CPS also alleges that Robertshaw had illegal firearms at his home including a Logan S16 air rifle, a Pellet handgun, an Artemis P15 rifle and a third air rifle with bipod and bayonet.

Ms Robins-Hicks, mitigating, said the allegations would be “strongly denied” when the case went to trial at the Crown Court.

Magistrates transferred the case to York Crown Court where Robertshaw will appear on February 19.

He was remanded in custody until then.