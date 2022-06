Kieran Cassidy, 35, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with a series of assaults.

However, despite numerous checks by officers Cassidy has not yet been found.

North Yorkshire Police believe he is residing in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Cassidy, pictured, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police.