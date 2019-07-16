Scarborough man wanted by police for breaching licence conditions

Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of wanted man Joshua David Greaves, 22, from Scarborough.

Greaves was sentenced to prison in November 2018 for failing to comply with the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He was released in April 2019 and is now wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to locate him but he remains at large.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference number 12190119070 when passing on information.