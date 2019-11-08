Scarborough man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence terms

Nathan Cammish.

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Nathan Cammish.

Cammish was released from prison on licence in October after serving a prison sentence for robbery. He has failed to adhere to his licence conditions and the Probation Service has ordered his return to prison.

His last known address was in Scarborough and it is believed that he could be in the Scarborough or Filey areas.

Cammish has a history of violence so anyone who sees him, is asked to not approach him and call the police immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, select option 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12190189945.