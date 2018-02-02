Scarborough police seek 'vital' witnesses after man found seriously injured near The Cask Inn

Police in Scarborough are urging two 'vital' witnesses to come forward with information on a street attack which left man with serious head injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said a 37-year-old local man was found injured near The Cask Inn pub on Cambridge Terrace at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital today as officers continue with enquiries.

Since making an initial appeal for information, police have learned of two potential witnesses to the attack.

A spokesman said: "Police are urging these two people to contact them as soon as possible as their information could be extremely important to the investigation."

The first is a man is described as being aged in his 30s who walked past the ambulance crew attending to the injured man.

As he passed, he made a comment that he had seen the victim approximately two to three hours earlier.

The man was walking from the front of The Cask, down Grosvenor Road towards Valley Road.

Meanwhile, a Facebook follower of “Stuff for sale in Scarborough” posted a comment that they had information and went on to describe what they saw.

"Unfortunately the post has since been removed," the spokesman said.

Anyone who believes they may be one of the two witnesses described or who has any other information is urged to call police on 101, press option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Please quote reference number 12180017873 when passing on any information.