Scarborough police want to trace this man after assault at Sanctuary Bar

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace after an assault at a bar in Scarborough.

One man was assaulted by another at The Sanctuary Bar in St Nicholas Street at around 1.30am on Saturday, October 13.

Also in crime: Asylum seeker faces being deported after jail term for raping woman in Yorkshire street



A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The victim was head butted, punched and kicked a number of times and required ambulance treatment.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Thomas.eaglestone@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Tom Eaglestone.

Also in crime: Police blast 'unjust' social media comments about family after baby death cot designer jailed



Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180191420 when passing on information.