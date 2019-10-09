Scarborough Police warn EE customers about text scam

Police in Scarborough are warning EE customers about a text scam.

In a post on Facebook, Filey Police explained some EE customers have received a text which says: "EE: We were unable to process your latest bill. In order to avoid fees, update your billing information via: (link)."

Police say people should not click on the link.

They have spoken to EE who have confirmed the texts have not been sent by them and they are instead a scam.

If you have been affected you should report this to the police via 101.

Never click on any links received though message or e-mail asking for your bank details or any personal information.