Scarborough rape trial: Mitko Naskov GUILTY and told to expect years in prison

A rapist who dragged a young woman into an alleyway has been found guilty of the terrifying attack after brazenly chancing his luck in a trial despite a stack of evidence weighed against him.



Mitko Naskov, 19, hunted the woman down in the street before pouncing on her, lifting her off her feet and forcing her into the corner of an alley off North Street, Scarborough.

On Tuesday, the fourth day of the trial, the jury found Naskov guilty on both counts as the defendant bowed his head in the dock.

Naskov’s barrister Laura Addy asked for an adjournment before sentence for probation and psychiatric reports.

Judge Simon Hickey agreed to the adjournment and a psychiatric report “given (Naskov’s) age and the extremely-serious nature of the attack”. He also noted that ‘stranger rape’ was still an extremely-rare occurrence in the UK.

“It’s rare that the court hears of a (victim) being attacked and raped (in this way),” added Mr Hickey.

“The sentence is going to be measured in years.”

The judge said one of his chief considerations had to be whether Naskov posed a danger to the public.

He told Naskov: “The sentence can only be measured in years because it was an attack on a completely-innocent woman was just going about her business in Scarborough town centre.”

Mr Hickey remanded Naskov in custody until sentence on March 11 and said he would be sentenced via video link to spare further expense to the public.



During the trial, the jury heard how the woman begged him to stop, but Naskov told her, ‘It’s ok’, before trying to rape her again.

He then ran off, whipping his shirt off, after three women heard the victim’s cries for help and went to her aid. One of the women chased Naskov through the town centre but he disappeared into the night.

CCTV footage captured him fleeing, with his bare torso revealing a “large tattoo” and wearing a baseball cap and Bermuda-style shorts – evidence which was later used to identify, charge and ultimately convict him.

Police arrested Naskov at his flat in Pavilion Square, Scarborough, about 15 hours later, and hauled him in for questioning. But the Bulgarian national refused to co-operate and declined to answer questions. He also refused to undergo an “intimate” DNA test or give a fingerprint.

He was charged with the rape and attempted rape of the woman, who was found in a highly-distressed state in the alleyway next to the Black Lion pub.

Harrowing CCTV footage of the rape was shown to jurors who were also shown Naskov’s movements in the hours and minutes leading up to the attack at about 3am on August 12 last year.



CCTV footage gleaned from various locations in and around Scarborough town centre showed a man in multi-coloured Bermuda shorts walking behind the woman, before quickening his stride and eventually jogging up behind the victim, who was walking home alone following a night out with friends.

