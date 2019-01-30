Scarborough rape trial: Police and passers-by who helped victim are praised by judge

Three women who helped a rape victim in the moments after her ordeal will be given a community reward for their bravery and compassion.

Mitko Naskov, 19, was found guilty of rape and attempted rape yesterday after a trial at York Crown Court. Read more about the case here.

Judge Simon Hickey praised Scarborough Police and in particular five investigating officers for their diligence in bringing Naskov to justice.

He conferred a commendation on the five officers, including Detective Inspector Glenn Kelly and Detective Sergeant Stephen Paxton.

The judge also praised the “public-spiritedness” of the three women who went to the aid of the “very-distressed” victim and will receive a combined reward of £500 from public funds.

Carolyn McLoughlin showed bravery "beyond the call of duty", the judge said, when she chased Naskov through the town. She was awarded £300,

Sam McCormack and Chloe Stoor will both receive £100 for their actions in helping the teenage victim.