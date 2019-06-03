Scarborough taxi driver 'shaken' after being pushed to ground as keys and car were stolen

Police are investigating after a taxi driver in Scarborough was pushed to the ground before his keys and car were taken.

The incident happened in the early house of Saturday, June 1 on Belgrave Crescent on Falsgrave.

Police were contacted at 12.55am and attended the scene.

The driver, who was working for Boro taxis, reported being pushed to the ground by a man and having his keys and car taken.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The driver was unharmed but shaken by the incident.

The vehicle was later recovered at 2.53am Saturday, June 1 on The Glade in South Cliff.

The car was undamaged.

Police investigations are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with any information – or who may of seen the car in the area between 12.55am and 2.53am – is asked to contact police on 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12190098262.