Search ongoing for missing Michael in the Scarborough area
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Michael Males who was last seen at around 8.15am on Monday August 25.
He is described as white, of slim build, six feet tall, wearing dark coloured clothing and carrying a Sainsbury’s carrier bag.
Michael has links to York and it is possible that he was walking on the Cinder Track cycle path on Monday evening.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Michael or know where he is now, please call us on 999.
“If you have any other information that could help us find them, please call us on 101 and select option 1 to speak to our control room.
“Quote 12250160174 when sharing information.”