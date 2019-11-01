Security man, 61, jailed for stabbing ex-soldier during open-air party at holiday park

A 61-year-old security man has been jailed for nearly six years for stabbing a man during a boozy barbecue at a holiday park in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Kevan Wood “snapped” when another resident on the site upbraided him about his dog not being on a lead.

Tempers flared amid the otherwise tranquil surroundings of Jamie’s Cragg Caravan Park at Castle Howard, where residents, guests and children were enjoying an open-air party and barbecue, York Crown Court heard.

The atmosphere was “relaxed”, but then Wood flipped at the victim’s accusation that he did not have his dog under control.

Wood stormed off but then returned with a knife that he plunged into the man’s stomach, York Crown Court heard.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said the victim, an ex-soldier, was stabbed twice to the stomach and slashed twice on his arm, causing puncture wounds.

He was taken to hospital where an MRI scan revealed there was no damage to his major organs. His wounds were stitched and he was discharged.

Wood, who lived at the caravan park on Station Road, Welburn, was arrested at the scene and told police: “That’s right, I stabbed (him). End of.”

He was charged with wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent and carrying a blade in public. He ultimately admitted the offences and appeared for sentence via video link on Thursday.

Ms Pryke said that violence erupted after the victim, who was named in court, accused Wood of letting his unleashed dog defecate in the park.

Wood disappeared for a “brief” time but then returned with the knife.

The victim was a retired soldier who had served in the Royal Irish Regiment for over 20 years. He had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after his service which included tours of duty in Northern Ireland and The Gulf.

Ms Pryke said the stabbing incident had exacerbated his PTSD “and brought it all back”. He now had difficulty sleeping and was taking medication.

Since the stabbings, he had been unable to lift things due to his arm injuries and couldn’t even do “mundane tasks”.

Wood had previous convictions for violence, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and public disorder from more than 30 years, when he was in his twenties.

Neil Cutte, for Wood, said the former security guard’s career was now effectively over given that he faced such a long prison sentence.

He said that Wood, who is married, was an otherwise “upright member of the community”.

Wood had been living at the holiday park following marriage troubles.

However, Mr Cuttee said there was no excuse for behaving in such an “appalling” manner during the shocking incident on August 3.

“He knows the effect (this has had) on this man (and) he is genuinely remorseful,” added Mr Cutte.

“He knows he probably won’t work again, certainly not in the same industry.”

Judge Simon Hickey said although Wood was a “changed man” since his younger days, a lengthy jail sentence was inevitable for stabbing a man “for no good reason”.

Jailing Wood for five years and eight months, Mr Hickey told him: “You snapped, and stabbed and slashed the man with your knife.

“You were angry and you chose to use the knife (while) there were children around trying to enjoy themselves on this caravan park.”

Wood will serve half the sentence behind bars before being released on prison licence.