Scarborough's West Riding Pub on Castle Road.

North Yorkshire Police have issued two CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak with following the incident earlier this year at the West Riding Pub on Castle Road.

Officers said during the "disturbance" a member of the pub's security staff was assaulted in August.

An appeal has been launched asking anyone who can identify the man to come forward. Officers said if the man recognises himself he should contact the police as he may have information that would assist the investigation.

Do you recognise this man? Police are trying to identify him. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 723 TODD. You can also email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.