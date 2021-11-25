Security staff assaulted at Scarborough's West Riding Pub as police launch CCTV appeal
A security staff member has been assaulted at a Scarborough pub after a "disturbance".
North Yorkshire Police have issued two CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak with following the incident earlier this year at the West Riding Pub on Castle Road.
Officers said during the "disturbance" a member of the pub's security staff was assaulted in August.
An appeal has been launched asking anyone who can identify the man to come forward. Officers said if the man recognises himself he should contact the police as he may have information that would assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 723 TODD. You can also email [email protected]
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210180957.