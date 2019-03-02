Serious crash closes A64 westbound near Malton

The A64 is closed westbound after a serious collision.

Witnesses have said it involves a police car and an SUV which has flipped onto its side - and that armed police are in attendance.

The road is closed between the A169 junction at Malton and B1248 Musley Bank.

The air ambulance has also landed at the scene.

-> Eight injured after 'big bang' stops plane from taking off

North Yorkshire Police said in a tweet: We're at the scene of a collision on the A64 westbound near junction with B1257 near Malton. Expect traffic disruption in the area, please avoid if you can.”