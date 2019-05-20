Seven police forces across the North of England come together to prevent rural crime in 'Operation Checkpoint'

More than 100 officers and volunteers from seven police forces across the North of England worked together overnight in a bid to tackle rural crime.

The multi-force Operation Checkpoint ran from the afternoon of Thursday May 16 until the early hours of Friday May 17.

It involved officers, staff and volunteers from North Yorkshire Police, alongside Cleveland, Cumbria, Durham, Humberside, Lancashire and Northumbria – all providing reassurance to those in rural communities by combating criminals who operate across force boundaries.

Covering a huge rural area, Checkpoint is the biggest operation of its kind in the country, and one of the longest-running - this being its 22nd deployment.

In North Yorkshire, more than 30 officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams, the Rural Taskforce and Proactive Policing units worked in the border areas in the north and west of the county, specifically targeting cross-border offenders. They were boosted by the support of volunteers from six Mobile Rural Watch schemes.

In total, 40 vehicles were stopped and checked, and a number of traffic offence reports and court summons were issued. In addition, two men from outside North Yorkshire were arrested in the Craven area on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Inspector Jon Grainge, from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: "We're working closely with other forces to keep our communities safe. As well as our high-visibility patrols, we took the opportunity to speak to people about the importance of crime prevention measures, which are so important in the fight against rural crime.

"My thanks go to everyone involved, particularly members of our Mobile Rural Watch schemes, who gave up their own time to support Operation Checkpoint in North Yorkshire. As always, their support was invaluable, and they demonstrated their enthusiasm and continued commitment to tackling rural crime and the problems associated with it.

"Operations like this are really important in bringing communities together and keeping them safe. By working closely in, and with, our rural communities, we can prevent crime before it happens, and bring criminals to justice."

Cleveland Police's Rural Crime Prevention Officer Paul Payne added: "I'd like to thank everyone involved in Operation Checkpoint, as we have yet again had some fantastic results. As you can see, we are out there in force using the resources we have to tackle these persons who continue to blight those living, working and visiting out beautiful rural settings."

For extensive rural crime prevention advice, visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/staying-safe/safer-countryside/