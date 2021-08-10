Shocking picture shows wreckage of car after drunk driver flips it in Scarborough crash

A drunk driver crashed and flipped a car onto its roof in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the crash on Lady Edith's Drive shortly before 8pm on Monday, August 9.

Officers said the driver was not seriously injured during the incident and only one car was involved.

Police said a man who was driving the car was later charged as he blew over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Photographs taken after the collision and shared by North Yorkshire Police show a white Ford Focus flipped over onto its roof.

They also show a missing rear window and parts of the car scattered across the road.

The driver was taken to hospital by police after the airbags were deployed.

The road was partially closed until the car was recovered.