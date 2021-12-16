Shoplifter steals 'large quantity of alcohol and chocolate' from Scarborough Sainsbury's as police launch CCTV appeal
Police in Scarborough have released a CCTV image of man they want to speak with following a large theft from a supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police said the man shoplifted "a large quantity of alcohol and chocolate" from Scarborough Sainsbury's on Falsgrave Road without making any attempt to pay for the items at around 2.50pm on Saturday December 2.
Officers are urging members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 237 Coates or email [email protected]
Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12201253402 when passing on information.