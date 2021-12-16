A brazen thief, pictured inset, shoplifted a large amount of alcohol and chocolate mid-afternoon from Scarborough Sainsbury's.

North Yorkshire Police said the man shoplifted "a large quantity of alcohol and chocolate" from Scarborough Sainsbury's on Falsgrave Road without making any attempt to pay for the items at around 2.50pm on Saturday December 2.

Officers are urging members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 237 Coates or email [email protected]

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify this man. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)