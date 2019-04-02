Sir Gary Verity expenses - calls for a police investigation

A Lord has called for a police investigation into the expenses claims of Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive.

Sir Gary Verity resigned on health grounds from Welcome to Yorkshire last week but since his departure concerns have been raised about his expenses.

Lord Paul Scriven, of Sheffield, says he is “astounded and angered” that the board of Welcome to Yorkshire is not asking police to investigate Sir Gary’s expenses.

He said: “Welcome to Yorkshire in the last five years has received £14.9 million pounds of taxpayers money.

“Sheffield Council has paid £50,000 per year over the last three years for membership subscription to Welcome to Yorkshire.

“Gary Verity was paid £243,000 a year. It is now clear that he claimed expenses that he was not entitled to. This ran into a five figure sum, again this was taxpayers money.

“I am both astounded and angry that the board of Welcome to Yorkshire has refused to hand this over to the police to investigate possible crimes with regards to these expense claims.

“As this is taxpayers money I have now contacted the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire and ask her force to investigate this issue to see if criminal charges can be brought.”

Lord Scriven also called for the resignation of the chairman of Welcome to Yorkshire Ron McMillan.

“I have also contacted Ron McMillan to make it clear he has shown a serious lack of judgment by refusing to call in the police,” he said.

“It is not his money but that of hard working taxpayers that has been falsely claimed. In light of that I have asked him to resign with immediate effect as he clearly isn’t fit to protect public money.”

Welcome to Yorkshire was unavailable for comment.

West Yorkshire Police said: “We have not received a complaint from Welcome to Yorkshire, however, we can confirm that we have recently received a report from Lord Scriven who has expressed his concerns.”

Sir Gary oversaw Welcome to Yorkshire for more than a decade and was part of the team that brought the opening stages of the 2014 Tour de France to Yorkshire.