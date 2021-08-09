Scarborough's Mist Bar on St Thomas Street.

A man was deliberately set on fire in an "unprovoked" attack on a night out in Scarborough last week.

The victim, who was standing in the bar area near the entrance, had his hair set on fire by a man at Mist Bar on St Thomas Street just before 1am on Monday, August 2.

North Yorkshire Police have said they are no longer appealing for information after a suspect came forward voluntarily following an appeal.

The man who came forward, who is from South Yorkshire, will be interviewed shortly, police said.

The victim suffered hair loss, but fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries due to the actions of quick-thinking bystanders who helped extinguish the flames.

Following the attack, police issued a CCTV image appeal.

At the time, PC Liam Cromack said: "This was a highly unusual and completely unprovoked assault on another man who was simply trying to enjoy his night out.