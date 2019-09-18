Suspected drink driver caught by police after running away from vehicle in Scarborough

A driver believed to be drinking alcohol while driving in Scarborough has been apprehended by police.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 17, North Yorkshire Police received a report from a member of the public of a driver they believed to be drinking alcohol behind the wheel of a vehicle in Scarborough.

Shortly after the report, PC 277, from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team, attended the scene and pulled the vehicle over.

Once stopped, the driver made off from the vehicle on foot and, after a very short foot chase, was subsequently arrested as he failed to provide a specimen of breath and was taken to custody at Scarborough.

The driver will now be charged to court with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the caller for their report and would encourage anyone with any similar information to contact them.