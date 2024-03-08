Teenage girl subjected to unwanted and inappropriate behaviour on Scarborough bus
Officers would like to speak to the man following an incident on the number seven bus in Scarborough on February 18.
It happened while the bus travelled between Scarborough and Eastfield when a teenage girl was subjected to unwanted and inappropriate behaviour.
Police believe the man in the image may have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark McNulty.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12240030438 when passing on information.