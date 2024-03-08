Teenage girl subjected to unwanted and inappropriate behaviour on Scarborough bus

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to

Officers would like to speak to the man following an incident on the number seven bus in Scarborough on February 18.

It happened while the bus travelled between Scarborough and Eastfield when a teenage girl was subjected to unwanted and inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe the man in the image may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark McNulty.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.