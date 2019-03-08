Teenager fined £120 after he was caught carrying a knife

An 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to carrying a knife, after he was stopped by police on the main Bridlington to Scarborough road.

Jack Carney, of Jameson Road in Bridlington, admitted the offence and was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was stopped by officers near to the Dotterel pub on February 12.

Humberside Police is holding a knife amnesty next week.

Magistrates fined Carney, who is also known as Jack Biggins, £120 and told him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.