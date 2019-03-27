Teenager Jamie Leigh Kershaw escapes jail for Christmas Day knife threats in Scarborough

A Scarborough teenager who brandished a four-inch knife and wooden baton while threatening to stab a rival has been spared jail.

Jamie Leigh Kershaw, 18, waved the short-handled baton around at a centre for young homeless people, York Crown Court heard.

Kershaw - who has a long criminal record including a previous conviction for possessing an offensive weapon - flew into a rage in the early hours of Christmas Day last year, when a security officer at the accommodation block in Scarborough found her in a distressed state.

Prosecutor Rob Galley said Kershaw had a beef with a teenage boy and told the female security guard that “if he comes near me, I’ll batter him”.

Kershaw then produced a baton - about a foot long and made of wood or metal - and waved it around while making threats directed at the named male.

The security officer told her to put the baton down, but Kershaw replied: “I’m not bothered; I’m pissed. I’ll stab him”.

She then whipped out a knife with a four-inch blade, continuing to make threats and telling the security officer that the boy had been threatening her family.

The officer told her to put the knife away and she did. Police were called out but when they arrived Kershaw had already left the scene.

Police found her in a nearby flat, where Kershaw still had hold of the weapons. She was arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon and carrying a bladed article in public.

She appeared for sentence on Tuesday knowing prison was a distinct possibility due to current knife legislation.

Mr Galley said Kershaw’s last conviction for possessing an offensive weapon was about three years ago, when she was a child living in care.

She had many other previous convictions for offences including criminal damage, ABH, battery, theft, public disorder and assaulting police officers.

Last summer, she was made subject to two conditional discharges for threatening behaviour, assaulting staff members at a youth detention centre and resisting a police officer. Her latest

offences were in breach of those orders.

Abbey Whelan, for Kershaw, said the teenager had spent a torrid childhood in care and urged judge Simon Hickey to give her a community punishment or suspended sentence.

Mr Hickey agreed to suspend the inevitable prison sentence, citing Kershaw’s “horrendous” upbringing and the “amazing” progress” she had made of late.

“If I lock her up, I will effectively put her right back where she started,” he added.

He said although Kershaw’s offences were “worrying”, she had not actually used or directly threatened anyone with the weapons.

Mr Hickey imposed a six-month jail sentence but suspended this for a year. Kershaw, of Aberdeen Walk, was also ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation programme.