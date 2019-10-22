Ten arrested as police name victim of fatal Scarborough stabbing as Solomon Robinson

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed the victim of a fatal stabbing in Scarborough was 26-year-old local man Solomon Robinson.

He was found with serious injuries outside the Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday October 20 and taken to hospital where he later died.

The crime scene next to Scarborough Town Hall. Picture by Richard Ponter

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident including nine men aged 18, 18, 20, 20, 20, 21, 21, 22 and 28 years-old and a 16 year-old boy.

Two have been released on conditional bail and North Yorkshire Police has been granted a magistrates’ extension to detain and further question the remaining eight.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton of North Yorkshire Police said: “We know that is was busy in the town centre at the time of the stabbing and continue to appeal to anyone who was nearby or has any information to come forward.

“Did you see a group of males congregated outside the Town Hall? Were you passing through or did you notice anyone acting in a manner that was untoward? Have you seen anything on social media which you think could be linked?

Police at the scene on Monday. Picture by Richard Ponter

“Any information you have could be crucial to our investigation.”

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or email MajorCrimeUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.