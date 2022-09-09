News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These are the street with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related crimes in June, according to police data.

The 10 Scarborough streets with the most disorder and anti-social behaviour crimes revealed

New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related crimes.

By George Buksmann
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:48 pm

The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 229 anti-social behaviour crimes reported during June 2022 in Scarborough.

In the last 12 months, there have been 8,526 reported anti-social behaviour incidents in the seaside town.

These are the 10 streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in June 2022, according to police.uk.

1. Victoria Road

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Victoria Road in June 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Albemarle Crescent

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Albemarle Crescent in June 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Belgrave Crescent

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Belgrave Crescent in June 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. St Sepulchre Street

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near St Sepulchre Street in June 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3