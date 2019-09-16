The 14 places in Scarborough with the highest reports of violence and sexual offences.

These are the 14 places with the highest reports of violence and sexual offences in Scarborough in July 2019.

There were 462 reports of this type of crime in Scarborough and the surrounding area according to data from the data.police.uk website. Of those 462 reports, 80 were made in 14 locations. The data gives an approximate location of the crime, not the exact place that it happened so where a street name is indicated in the list below, the actual report could have occurred in a nearby street. Of the 80 crimes listed, more than half are still under investigation, 1 offender was given a caution, police were unable to prosecute a suspect in 8 cases and 15 are awaiting a court outcome. Crime outcome information is correct at time of publication but may change in the future.

1. Aberdeen Walk - 15 There were 15 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Aberdeen Walk. 12 are under investigation, one is awaiting a court outcome and in two cases, police were unable to prosecute a suspect. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Westborough - 10 The highest number of reports - 10 - were made on or near Westborough. Of these, six are still under investigation, one is awaiting a court outcome, in one, an offender was given a caution and police were unable to prosecute a suspect in the other two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cross Lane - 7 Police received seven reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Cross Lane. Of these, five are awaiting a court outcome and two remain under investigation. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Valley Road Gardens - 6 In and around the Valley Road Gardens there were six reports of violence and sexual offences. Five are still under investigation and one is awaiting a court outcome. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more