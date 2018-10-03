The roads where police have caught drivers at over 80mph in North Yorkshire

Police have revealed the shocking speeds some drivers have reached on 30mph roads in North Yorkshire.

The highest speed recorded in any 30mph zone in the county during the last 18 months was Wetherby Road in Harrogate, where a driver was clocked at 82mph.

Police have revealed the highest speeds recorded in 30mph zones in North Yorkshire in the past 18 months

The second highest was 74mph on the B6160, near the primary school in Kettlewell in the Yorkshire Dales.

The other top speeds recorded by North Yorkshire Police on mobile safety cameras in the last 18 months include:

YORK: 65mph – Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses

RYEDALE: 63mph – A170 Thornton le Dale

RICHMOND: 62mph – Leyburn Road, Catterick Garrison

SELBY: 58mph – Barlby Road, Selby

HAMBLETON: 57mph – Main Street, Helperby

SCARBOROUGH: 57mph – Valley Road

All the drivers were reported for summons to court. The two highest both received notices in person from a traffic constable.

North Yorkshire Police has revealed the information as part of its year-round campaign to make the county’s roads safer.

Andy Tooke, Criminal Justice Operations Manager for North Yorkshire Police, said: “People sometimes question why we use mobile safety cameras to enforce speed limits.

“Imagine taking your children to a playground or walking them to school, or helping an elderly relative across the road, when a driver approaches at more than 80mph.

“The consequences of hitting a pedestrian or cyclist at those speeds would be absolutely horrendous.

"The chance of a child surviving if they were hit at 82mph is virtually nil.”

The faster a car is going the higher the chance of injuries and death in a collision.

If pedestrians are hit by a vehicle at 40mph, they are an average of four-and-a-half times more likely die than at 30mph, according to figures by safety charity ROSPA.

While the figures focus on 30mph zones, one driver was recorded doing 103mph in a 40mph zone on the A63, Cliffe, near Selby, in August.

He was banned for six months and fined £330 with a further £118 in costs and surcharges after his guilty plea was taken into account by Northallerton magistrates.

The highest speed ever recorded by a North Yorkshire Police mobile safety camera was 144mph in a 70mph limit in York.

None of the speeds related to emergency vehicles.