1. Joshua Strickland
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Joshua Strickland. Strickland is wanted on emergency recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions. He has links to York and various locations in West Yorkshire.
2. Thomas Fallon
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault. Fallon is believed to be in either the Knaresborough or Harrogate area.
3. Ben Dack
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Ben Dack who is wanted for a criminal damage offence and a serious assault. Ben is believed to be in the Filey area.
4. Kieran Cassidy
Kieran Cassidy, 35, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults. Despite numerous checks by officers, he has not yet been located. He is believed to be in Scarborough.
