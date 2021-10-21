Thieves steal trailer and steel worth £36,000 from Yorkshire Coast industrial estate compound

Police are appealing for witnesses following a high-value theft.

Officers said a trailer with a large quantity of steel, worth £36,000, was stolen from the Carnaby Industrial Estate near Bridlington after a compound was broken into on Tuesday October 19.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the Carnaby area between 9pm on Tuesday October 19 and 6am on Wednesday October 20. They are also appealing for drivers who may have dash cam footage to come forward.