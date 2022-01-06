A woman has been found dead at a house in Thornton-le-Dale as police launch a murder investigation.

Police have issued an update to an investigation after a woman was found dead at a house in the Ryedale village of Thornton-le-Dale.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:58 pm

Officers remain at the scene today after a woman's body was discovered in a property on High Street at around midday on Wednesday January 5.

Police have now opened a murder investigation and a man has been arrest in connection with the incident.

The woman has not been named, and floral tributes were left at the property today.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: "Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to establish the circumstances which led to the death of a local woman.

"I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.

