Thornton-le-Dale: Trial date set for man accused of murdering pensioner Brenda Blainey

Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, from Leeds, is charged with murdering pensioner Brenda Blainey, whose body was discovered at a house in High Street, Thornton-le-Dale, on January 5.

Darvish-Narenjbon, who has yet to enter a plea to the charge, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link today (Tuesday, January 11) when his case was adjourned for a plea hearing on February 11.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC set a trial date of June 27.

An officer at the scene of the incident in Thornton-le-Dale last week.