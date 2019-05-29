Thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen in Scaling Dam Sailing Club break-in

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment have been stolen from a sailing club north of Whitby.

Scaling Dam Sailing Club, on Whitby Moor Road was broken into between 7pm on Saturday, 25 and 8.50am on Sunday, 26 May.

Scaling Dam Sailing Club has been broken into.

Thieves made off with a power boat, two motors and petrol tanks as well as tools.

Commodore Steven Fletcher said: “We have had chance to look at security camera footage and although we cannot identify anyone, we know that there was activity at the club from 12.32am to 2.16am on Sunday when a vehicle drove away towing the RIB with the other engines onboard. Unfortunately we don’t know which direction in."

He added: "The replacement costs will be in excess of £20,000 so l would suggest this has been carried out by someone with a degree of boat knowledge and its market."

Police are investigating the incident, although no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or has any information should contact 101 quoting reference number CVP-19-087691