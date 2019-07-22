Three boys arrested after break-ins at two Scarborough charities and newly opened cafe The Hideout

Three boys have been arrested after breaking into two Scarborough charity shops and a newly opened cafe over the weekend.

St Catherine's charity shop on Victoria Road was burgled between Friday 19 and Saturday July 20.

Offenders smashed the glass front door and stole a charity box.

Read more: St Catherine's charity shop targeted by burglars

On Sunday July 21, the Blind and Partially Sighted Society shop on Dean Road and The Hideout cafe on Columbus Ravine were also targeted.

Police investigating the incidents have arrested two 16-year-olds, one from Scarborough and one from Kent, and a 17-year-old from Huddersfield.

The boy from Scarborough is currently in police custody, the other two have been released on bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Anyone with any information should call 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Investigation Hub quoting incident number 12190132940.