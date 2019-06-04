Three men charged following assault on Scarborough police officer

Three men have been charged following an assault on a police officer in Scarborough over the weekend.

A 29-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with obstructing/resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly and a 25-year-old-man and a 33-year-old man, both from Scarborough, have both been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The three were arrested following the incident which took place at 1.30am on Sunday 2 June on Westborough, while the officer was dealing with an incident outside the Vision Express store.

Scarborough police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, select option 2 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12190098936 when passing on information. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

All three men have been released on conditional bail and are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on 11 July.