Two arrested after drugs raid in Scarborough as police warn public over cannabis-laced 'edibles'

A drugs warrant was executed at a property on Eden Drive in Falsgrave shortly before 5pm on Wednesday November 17.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply as well as seizing the Class B drugs. They are being held in custody for questioning.

Acting Sergeant Jon Dillon said: "We will continue to do all we can to take such illegal drugs off the streets and to protect children from the harm they can cause.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

"Make no mistake, these so-called ‘edibles’ often contain a very high dose of THC which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. People who have taken them can feel very unwell in a short space of time and they must seek medical assistance.

"The scary thing for parents and carers is that they are professionally packaged like popular brands of sweets, and therefore appear attractive to children.

"We urge everyone to be vigilant about these drugs, recognise the risks, and to report any concerns or information to the police.

"We are working with our partner agencies, including local schools, to raise awareness of this issue. This is part of our ongoing efforts to safeguard young people from the use of these and other drugs."

The police operation, which was run as part of Proactive Fortnight in the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale area, was a joint effort between Scarborough Safer Neighbourhoods and officers from the Professional Development Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation or to report concerns about drug-related crime should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference number 12210242372 when providing details about the investigation.