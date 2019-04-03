Two arrested after police find Class A drugs hidden in Kinder egg

Sixteen wraps of heroin and six wraps of crack cocaine were found inside a plastic confectionery egg during a drugs raid.

Officers went into a house in Windsor Crescent on Bridlington and made the discovery. Almost £200 in cash was also seized.

A 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and are in police custody.

Insp Paul Bennett from Humberside Police’s proactive team said: “There are all sorts of different ways that suspected dealers try to hide drugs.

“We know most of the secrets, and we do find those hiding places. I’m happy we’ve got another amount of drugs that won’t be seeing their way into our communities.

“No-one will profit from these drugs now, and seizing them is another step towards reducing the crime surrounding drugs supply.”