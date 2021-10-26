Two men arrested after early hours attempted robbery near Scarborough petrol station

The attempted robbery took place at the junction of Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road, close to the Shell garage and traffic lights.

Police said a 47-year-old man was approached by two men who asked for cigarettes at the junction of Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road, close to the Shell petrol station and traffic lights.

When the victim tried to ignore the two men he was followed and tried to run away. The 47-year-old man ended up on the ground and the two men tried to take property from him at about 1.10am on Wednesday October 13.

Officers said two men, aged 22 and 44, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealling for witnesses after it is believed the victim tried to attract the attention of traffic at the time. Drivers with dashcam footage are also urged to get in touch.