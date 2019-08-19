Two men arrested after theft from Scarborough charity shop

Police in Scarborough have arrested two men following a report of someone stealing bags of donated goods from outside a charity shop.

On Sunday August 19 at around 6pm police located and stopped a car on Trafalgar Street West.

The vehicle's two occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft, taken to Scarborough custody and the vehicle was seized.

Police said in a statement: "We would like to thank the person who reported this to us.

"The donation bags have also been recovered and after the investigation, will be returned to the charity shop."