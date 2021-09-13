Two men arrested as man hospitalised with serious head injury after pub assault in Norton

The Union pub in Norton on Commercial Street in Norton. (Google Streetview)

The incident happened near the rear car park of The Union pub on Commercial Street in Norton at about 9.30pm on Saturday September 11 2021.

A man in his 20s suffered a serious head injury, and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident.

Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident – it is believed the victim had contact with several people in the pub.