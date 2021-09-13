Two men arrested as man hospitalised with serious head injury after pub assault in Norton
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Norton.
The incident happened near the rear car park of The Union pub on Commercial Street in Norton at about 9.30pm on Saturday September 11 2021.
A man in his 20s suffered a serious head injury, and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where he was treated and admitted.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident.
Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident – it is believed the victim had contact with several people in the pub.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210200104, or email [email protected]