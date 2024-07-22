Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a rape in Scarborough in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 21).

The incident happened at 1.50am on Sunday in Dean Road Cemetery.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested shortly after on suspicion of rape and remain in custody for questioning.

The victim is receiving specialist support while extensive enquiries continue.

As part of the investigation, detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something.

Specifically, they are interested in speaking with the individual who was walking down Dean Road around that time, traveling from Columbus Ravine towards Northstead.

They would also like to speak to any motorists or taxi drivers who may have captured relevant footage on their dash-cams to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis of the Safeguarding Unit said: “This was a terrifying incident, and we continue to support the brave victim who came forward to report it.

“Our investigation is well underway, and as part of this two people have been arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

“We’re keen to speak to the person who was walking down Dean Road at the time of the incident, or anyone else in the area at the time, as we believe they may have crucial information.

“Could you be the person we need to speak to? Were you in the area at the time? If so, please get in touch.

“We understand this incident may cause concern in the community, but we would like to provide reassurance that we are treating this as an isolated incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Investigation Team.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Quote incident number 12240129856 when providing details.