Two people arrested after being disturbed by Scarborough police officers loading a van in Whitby
Two suspects have been arrested after being disturbed by Scarborough police officers.
The pair were in the process of loading a van in Sleights when police officers interrupted them.
Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team completed a two-hour search after the two suspects fleed, along with North Yorkshire Police Firearms Support Unit, Police Dog Section and Rural Taskforce.
A number of suspected stolen items were also recovered by police.