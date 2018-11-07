Two police cars narrowly avoid 'head-on collision' with Suzuki Swift near Scarborough

Two police vehicles narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a car while investigating a crime near Scarborough.

The near-miss happened at about noon on Monday, as the two marked police vehicles were travelling on the A165 at Lebberston, from Scarborough to an incident in Filey.

A blue Suzuki Swift, driving in the opposite direction, then nearly collided head on with both vehicles, a North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported and one of the police cars continued to the scene they were called to.

A 19-year-old woman has been interviewed in connection with the near-miss and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

But the force has appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting 12180206897.