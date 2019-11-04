Two teenagers, 17, arrested after boy suffers serious cuts to his head at Halloween party

Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy sustained serious cuts to his head at a Halloween party.

Police are investigating the assault on October 31 in Huby near Easingwold and are appealing for guests at the event to come forward.

It is believed some of the guests had travelled to the party from the Scarborough and York area.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released while under investigation.

The victim, 15, received hospital treatment for a number of cuts to his head.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was present at the party, held at a house on Walton Close, to come forward if they have not already spoken to the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Northallerton CID. Or email gary.ient@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.