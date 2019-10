Two women and a man have appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful burial of Rina Yasutake.

Yoshika Yasutake, 52, Takahiro Yasutake, 47, and Michiko Yasutake, 76 appeared before Scarborough magistrates on Monday.

They are yet to enter pleas and have been released on unconditional bail. They will next appear at York Crown Court on December 2.

Rina's body was found at a house in Bondgate, Helmsley on September 25 2018.