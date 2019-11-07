Uninsured vehicle seized in Scarborough following 'suspicious circumstances' report

A car has been seized in Scarborough and a driver reported for using a vehicle without insurance.

By Jade McElwee
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:08 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:08 am
Image: Scarborough Police

Scarborough Police located the vehicle after a "suspicious circumstances report" and a number of people were stopped and spoken to.

Following the enquires a vehicle belonging to those involved was located. Checks undertaken revealed the vehicle was uninsured.