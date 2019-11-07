Uninsured vehicle seized in Scarborough following 'suspicious circumstances' report
A car has been seized in Scarborough and a driver reported for using a vehicle without insurance.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:08 am
Scarborough Police located the vehicle after a "suspicious circumstances report" and a number of people were stopped and spoken to.
Following the enquires a vehicle belonging to those involved was located. Checks undertaken revealed the vehicle was uninsured.