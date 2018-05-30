Updated: Man arrested for failing to stop for police in Scarborough, two more in custody

Three arrests have been made following an incident in Scarborough yesterday.

A 23-year-old was detained at 2.50pm in Sandside yesterday (Wednesday) for failing to stop.

North Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that two other men were detained following the incident.

A spokesman said: "At approximately 14:50 hours yesterday we tried to stop a silver Mercedes A45 on Sandside in Scarborough, unfortunately, the driver didn’t want to stop and speak to us by driving over the concrete central reservation and then taking to the wrong side of the road with the area extremely busy with pedestrians and other motorists.



"Thanks to numerous members of the public who directed us, we found the car abandoned on Eastborough - this allowed us to quickly get a containment on the area.



"Two men from Bradford and one man from Scarborough have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, a quantity of drugs was also found on one of the males.



"In addition, the driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, no insurance and driving while unfit through drugs and driving while over a specified drug limit.

"We obtained a blood sample for toxicology after a positive saliva sample for cocaine."



PC434 LANE, Beat Manager for the town centre area commented on the incident saying;



“I am absolutely astounded that no one was either seriously injured or killed as a result of this highly dangerous individual. He has risked the lives of numerous members of the public and we’ll stop at nothing to bring him to justice.



"I would also like to extend my personal thanks to every single member of the public who helped us out and directed us to where the car was.



This is a superb example of the Police and the public working together and as a direct result of your help, we have three individuals in Custody.



"We’ve seen some great results and numerous drug-related arrests over the previous weeks and many of these wouldn’t be possible without your help. So from everybody at Scarborough Police, thank you. We’ll continue to work hard to keep your community safe and I can assure you, that Scarborough is no safe haven for drug dealers”.